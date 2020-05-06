

10th anniversary: Ekweremadu Pays Tribute to late Yar’Adua People's Daily - By Ikechukwu Okaforadi Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has paid glowing tribute to former President, the late Umar Yar’Adua, on the 10th anniversary of his passing on.



