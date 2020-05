News at a Glance



11 Men Gang Rape 12-Year-Old Girl In Jigawa Mandy News - Eleven men in northwestern Nigeria, Jigawa allegedly raped a 12-yr-old girl Limawa quarters in Dutse local government area of Jigawa State has experienced a crime of rape as a 57 years old man from Ma’ai village in Dutse local government was caught at ...



News Credibility Score: 95%