

News at a Glance



‘118-year-old’ woman appointed special adviser in #Bayelsa Nija Eye - ‘118-year-old’ woman appointed special adviser in #Bayelsa Brian Wotari, vice-chairman of KolokumaOpokuma local government area of Bayelsa state, has appointed Omonigbalebo Dani Orogono, who is believed to be 118 years old, as his “special adviser on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



