

News at a Glance



12 Pro-Iranian Fighters killed In Airstrikes By Unidentified Aircraft In Eastern Syria The Breaking Times - A total of 12 members of a pro-Iranian militia in Syria were killed and Iranian targets were destroyed overnight in an airstrike by unidentified aircraft in the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zur, according to the Syrian Human Rights Survey Center.



News Credibility Score: 41%



