12 Pro-Iranian Fighters killed In Airstrikes By Unidentified Aircraft In Eastern Syria
The Breaking Times  - A total of 12 members of a pro-Iranian militia in Syria were killed and Iranian targets were destroyed overnight in an airstrike by unidentified aircraft in the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zur, according to the Syrian Human Rights Survey Center.

5 hours ago
1 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
4 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 New York Lifts Curfew A Day Early After Peaceful Night Of Protests - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
10 How Dangote, Oba of Benin, others failed to reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole – Osunbor - Mega News, 3 hours ago
