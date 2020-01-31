

12-year-old female suicide bomber attacks Islamic seminary in Maiduguri, kills three Linda Ikeji Blog - Three boys have been confirmed dead after a female suicide bomber said to be about 12 years old, attacked an Islamic seminary in Muna Dalti, an outskirt of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday night January 30th.



