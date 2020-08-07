Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

$1.2bn Azura Power Project: Did Suswam’s Committee goof?
News photo Daily Times  - The nation’s polity has been heated up and awash with accusations and counter-accusations in recent times, as politicians, top government functionaries and whistle blowers have been embroiled in a face-off, blame trading, name-calling and even in some ...

NASS decries TCN’s N156bn uncompleted power projects Blueprint:
A member of the House of Representatives and the chairman, Committee on Power, Engr. Magaji Dau Aliyu, has described as “worrisome” the N156 billion uncompleted  power projects contract which was awarded  in the last 10 years.


1 Ogun Police to cult groups: shelve planned meeting - The Nation, 7 hours ago
2 WINNERS CHAPEL: WEEK OF SPIRITUAL EMPHASIS- DAY 3 LIVE - Regulus News, 7 hours ago
3 Former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95 - Page One, 8 hours ago
4 Gunmen On Motorcycles Besiege Kaduna Communities, Kill 21 Villagers - News Rangers, 8 hours ago
5 Yahoo boys to sweep UNILORIN department, secondary school for three months - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 Kebbi governor urges traditional rulers to support community policing - Today, 12 hours ago
7 Hezbollah, corruption to blame for Beirut explosion, says Lebanese journalist - Maritime First Newspaper, 12 hours ago
8 $1.2bn Azura Power Project: Did Suswam’s Committee goof? - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
9 Obaseki’s Assembly of Unceasing Crises, Efe Edosa - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
