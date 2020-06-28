Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


13 Afghan militants killed, Taliban attacks in Paktia province repulsed
News photo NNN  - Taliban attacks on Dandpatan and Sayed Karam districts of eastern Afghanistan‘s Paktia province have been repulsed and the militants fled away after losing 13 men on the battle grounds, army spokesman in the restive province Amal Mohmand said Sunday.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Russia paid Taliban-linked militants to kill US soldiers ― Report Vanguard News:
US intelligence has concluded that a Russian unit offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants to kill troops of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan, The New York Times reported Friday. The purported bounties gave incentives to the guerrillas to target ...
Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties To Kill U.S. Troops Reporters Wall:
U.S. intelligence has concluded that Russia military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill American troops and other coalition forces, the New York More
REPORT: Russia Paid Militants To Kill US Soldiers In Afghanistan ODU News:
Afghan Taliban militants were offered bounties by a Russian military intelligence to kill US soldiers, New York Times reports. Citing U.S. officials briefed on the intelligence, New York Times reports that Russia last year offered and paid money to ...
Russian spy unit paid Afghanistan’s Taliban to ambush US troops – US Intelligence iBrand TV:
A classified American intelligence assessment has revealed that a Russian spy unit paid members of Afghanistan’s Taliban movement to conduct lethal attacks on United States troops in the country The assessment of the role played by Russia’s military ...


   More Picks
1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 33 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 48 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 48 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info