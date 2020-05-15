Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


13 coronavirus patients discharged in Sokoto
Ogene African  - SOKOTO, Nigeria – The State Government has announced the discharge of thirteen more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from the State isolation center. The Sokoto State Ministry of Health made this known in a tweet via its Twitter account on Friday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Falz Writes Immigration Boss To Reconsider Transferring Officers Who Did #Bopdaddy Challenge - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Xbusta & Playaz - God Forbid - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
3 Eto’o names Brazil legend Ronaldo as only player better than him - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 African countries are still forced to domicile over 50% of their bank reserves in France - Ambassador Arikana Chihombori- Quao - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Drug Trials Going On In 5 States In Nigeria – PTF - Aledeh, 5 hours ago
6 A-Level student found dead after worrying lockdown would affect exam results - NNX, 5 hours ago
7 Operation Hadarin Daji Neutralize 27 Armed Bandits (Read More) - Legit 9ja, 5 hours ago
8 Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’ - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Vector & Mastaa - Eyan Colgate ft. DJ Neptune - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
10 FG has received N792m donations to fight COVID-19 – PTF - NNN, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info