

News at a Glance



13 friends infected with coronavirus after sharing Cigarettes and Drinks at a party MusBizu Beat - A spike of 13 new coronavirus cases in Thailand has been traced to a group of friends who shared cigarettes and whiskey while partying during a night out. Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary, said that the new cases were ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



