

News at a Glance



14 lawmakers to PMB, Tinubu: Obaseki concluded plans to kill Oshiomhole Polis Online - Fourteen members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State have reacted to threats by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to deal with the National Chairman of the party, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



