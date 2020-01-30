Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


14 lawmakers to PMB, Tinubu: Obaseki concluded plans to kill Oshiomhole
Polis Online  - Fourteen members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State have reacted to threats by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to deal with the National Chairman of the party, ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 NYSC: FG Pays The N33,000 Corpers’ Allowance – NYSC (Screenshot) - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
2 Twitter users react after Nigerian man asks if it's right or wrong for a woman to sack a maid because she fears she will seduce her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Jonathan: So many Nigerians becoming victims of insecurity - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 'I killed my girlfriend because she left me for wealthy men after my money got finished' - Arrested suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Entrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing - Adola, 2 hours ago
6 Man accused of killing his missing wife 'dies in hospital two days after suicide attempt' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 U.S. Says Some Troops To Stay In Africa Amid Moves By Russia, China - Nigeria Sun, 2 hours ago
8 Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region - NAN, 2 hours ago
9 IHEDIOHA: PDP takes protest to US, UK, EU embassies - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Brexit Day: What to know when U.K. leaves EU - NAN, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info