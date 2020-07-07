Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

14 members sign a petition to impeach Ondo State Deputy Governor, others disagree
News photo First Reports  - Fourteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, signed a petition to impeach the State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi over alleged misconduct and abuse of office.

7 hours ago
Nine Ondo Assembly Members Backout Of Plans To Impeach Deputy Governor Global Village Extra:
SUGAR LAND, Texas. (GVE) – Plans to impeach the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, may have suffered a set back as nine out of the members of the State House of Assembly have backed out of the move....


