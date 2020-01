News at a Glance



$15m loan approved for solar PV project in Togo Energy Mix Report - US $15m loan has been approved by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) to fund the development of a solar project in Togo. Sani Yaya, the Togolese Minister of Economy and Finance affirmed the report and said the loan agreement was signed between ...



