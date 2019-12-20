Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


16,712,000 passengers, 1.7 m vehicles to use Lagos-Ibadan expressway during Yuletide
News photo The News Guru  - No fewer than 16,712,000 passengers would travel on the Ogun corridors of the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Ore expressway between December 2019 and January 31, 2020, The Federal Safety Corps(FRSC), Ogun State sector Command said on Friday. It also said an ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Tupac's Former Bodyguard 'Who Helped Rapper Fake His Death' Claims He Has Proof The Rapper Never Died - 9ja News Arena, 53 mins ago
2 This fool wear Aba made pass anything - Actor Ik Ogbonna Slams Timaya over celebrities fashion remark - AY Naija NG, 59 mins ago
3 NDDC: How Akpabio moved against Oshiomhole, Sylva, Omo-Agege - The Capital, 1 hour ago
4 Police Arrest Traditional Ruler, Others for Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Trump approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions - Khor Gist, 3 hours ago
6 Motorcyclist rapes woman, beheads her son - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Shatta Bandle Wears Boxing Gloves, Threatens To Beat Anthony Joshua (Video) - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 CJN: ‘Sharia Law Is Not Islamisation Of Nigeria’ – Islamic Scholars - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 It’s time to focus on fulfilling campaign promises, Buhari tells APC govs - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
10 John Boyega dismisses Sugabelly after she criticized the outfit he wore to the Star Wars Premiere in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info