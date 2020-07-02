Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

19 killed in explosion at clinic in Iran’s capital
NNN  - At least 19 people were killed in an explosion at a clinic in the northern district of Iran‘s capital Tehran on Tuesday, said Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the Firefighting Organization of Tehran. Maleki told official IRNA news agency that 15 of the dead ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

The Will:
CO, July 01, (THEWILL) – A powerful explosion at a clinic in northern Tehran killed at least 19 people on Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.


