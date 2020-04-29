Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


195 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria as total hits 1532
News photo Ripples  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Buhari scrambles COVID-19 team to Kano as five more personalities die - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
2 How President Buhari’s ''speech'' for Monday's broadcast leaked on social media before his address - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
3 IMF approves $3.4 billion for Nigeria’s emergency funding - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Bandits kill police inspector, abduct village head in Kaduna - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
5 Delta relaxes lockdown as economic activities resume tomorrow - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: NLC warns employers against stopping, reducing workers’ salaries - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
7 JAGABAN!!! Photo Of Tinubu Undergoing COVID-19 Test - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 SMDF to develop mining blueprint - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 Covid-19 Update: ENUGU CONFIRMS NEW COVID-19 CASE - Flashpoint News, 7 hours ago
10 195 new cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria - 9ja Glitz, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info