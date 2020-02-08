

News at a Glance



1995 ‘Coup’: How Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Gwadabe Were Maltreated — Ex-EFCC chairman The Capital - A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Farida Waziri has given a fresh insight into the 1995 alleged coup during the Gen. Sani Abacha regime.



News Credibility Score: 21%



