2 COVID-19 patients on the run in Borno – Health Commissioner says
The Guardian  - The Borno High Powered Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has called on residents of Maiduguri to be alert as two positive patients are on the run.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Kano: DSS boss, Magaji Bichi’s mother dies, Buhari reacts - Velox News, 3 hours ago
2 SSS arrests Obaseki’s ex-CoS PA, invades residence for search - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Adekunle Gold shares the DMs he sent to Don Jazzy 9 years ago to beg for a job as a graphics artist - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Two Coronavirus patients abscond in Borno - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
5 Breaking! Kano Govt Reveals Causes of Mass Deaths - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Buhari May extend lockdown due to rising cases - Presidency reveals - The Giant, 4 hours ago
7 Get Ready To Die Nnamdi Kanu Tells Kemi Olunloye Says Biafra Is Already here - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
8 BLOODY!!!Wife Beat Up Woman To Coma After Informing Her That Her Husband Is Asking Her Out (Watch Video) - Bursting Brain Media, 4 hours ago
9 COVID-19: 2 die, 3 health workers infected in Osun - The News, 4 hours ago
10 Kaduna extends lockdown by 30 days - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
