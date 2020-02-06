

2 Children of Kaduna Doctor’s Wife Killed by Bandits Released after Payment of Ransom This Day - By Chiemelie Ezeobi The two children of the Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga, who were abducted by kidnappers, along with their mother on January 25, have been released after the family paid the ransom demanded by their abductors.



