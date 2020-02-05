

News at a Glance



2 corps members who met at Kano NYSC orientation camp set to marry on Friday Daily Nigerian - Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Kano State, Mohammed Alhaji-Musa and Hauwa Yahaya-Bagudu are set to get married on Friday at the Nigerian Air force base Juma’at Mosque.



News Credibility Score: 41%



