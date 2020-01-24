Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2 suspected thieves burnt to death by angry mob in Bayelsa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two suspected thieves were burnt to death by an angry mob in Bayelsa. The two armed robbery suspects allegedly specialised in robbing Points of Sales (POS) business outlets in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said angry mob damaged one of its operational vehicles and lynched a “one chance”
Pulse Nigeria:
The suspects were nabbed after robbing PoS operators in Bayelsa at gunpoint.
Concise News:
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said mob damaged one of its operational vehicles and lynched a “one chance” suspect in Abuja.
Mob attack police in Abuja, lynch “one chance” suspect 1st for Credible News:
An angry mob attacked Police operatives and damaged one of its operational vehicles as it lynched a “one chance” suspect. The incident occurred in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. Equally important, the Police Command in the Federal Capital ...


   More Picks
1 Buhari’s Minister, Dare Meets Aisha Buhari, Gives Reason - Infotrust News, 40 mins ago
2 Ahmed Musa Remembers his Mum on the One Year Anniversary of her Death - My Celebrity & I, 41 mins ago
3 Court Makes Decision On Oshiomole’s Removal - Inside Business Online, 42 mins ago
4 US Senators Play Video Games, Sleep During Trump Impeachment Hearing - My Celebrity & I, 48 mins ago
5 Ex-Southampton Midfielder Jhon Viafara Extradited to US after Being Accused of Smuggling two Tonnes of Cocaine - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
6 Court remands OAU ‘Dean’ for certificate forgery - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
7 Iraqi people hold massive anti-US rally in Baghdad - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
8 Shutdown of Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook page condemnable – IPOB - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
9 Malabu scandal: Adoke threatens to expose illegalities in………. - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerians react after Shehu Shagari's grandson, Bello, tweets ''Anyone calling for the break up in Nigeria is unjust to those whose lives were lost in the civil war'' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info