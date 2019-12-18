Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2019 Budget Records 50% Performance, Revenue Receipts Hit N4.25trn, Capital Release @ N1.2trn – Finance Minister
The Will  - LS, December 18, (THEWILL) – As the year winds down, this year’s budget performance has been put at 50% while funds released to fund expenditure hit N1.2trn. Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said the 2019 budget revenue as at the end of Q3 was N4.

10 hours ago
1 Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 'Na That Week My First Skit Blow' Broda Shaggi Reveals The Impact Zlatan Ibile Had On Him When He Was A Nobody - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 Check out new photo of Chinwe, the 15-year-old girl rescued after being married off to 56-year-old 'demented' man in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
8 How my one-year-old child was abducted in church – Mother - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Against all odds we made it – Dele Momodu and wife celebrate 27th wedding anniversary - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Maina and son to remain in Kuje correctional center until January 2020 - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
