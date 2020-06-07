Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2020 Admissions: JAMB announces date for policy meeting
Premium Times  - JAMB also said UTME candidates can now print the result slips.

11 hours ago
How to Check JAMB Results Online Slayminded:
JAMB Result Portal 2020: How to Check JAMB Results Online: This is to inform all candidates that participated in JAMB 2020 UTME that the 2020 JAMB Result is Out! You can now check your UTME Result online yourself without the use of scratch card.


