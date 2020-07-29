2020 Int’l Day Against Human Trafficking : NHRC Calls For More Sensitization, Speedy Trial Of Offenders NTA - As Nigeria joins the rest of the global community to commemorate the 2020 International Day Against Human Trafficking (IDAHT), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) calls for the uprooting of the root causes and drivers of trafficking, more ...



News Credibility Score: 94%