2020 Int’l Day Against Human Trafficking : NHRC Calls For More Sensitization, Speedy Trial Of Offenders
News photo NTA  - As Nigeria joins the rest of the global community to commemorate the 2020 International Day Against Human Trafficking (IDAHT), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) calls for the uprooting of the root causes and drivers of trafficking, more ...

NHRC calls for speedy trial of human traffic cases News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1As Nigeria joins the rest of the global community to commemorate the 2020 International Day Against Human Trafficking (IDAHT), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) calls for more sensitization and speedy trial of human ...
The Bridge News:
On the eve of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Caritas Internationalis urges governments to increase efforts “to identify victims of trafficking and exploitation.” By Sr Bernadette Mary Reis, fsp According to a statement released by ...
Nigeria, UN, others launch projects to fight trafficking in persons EnviroNews Nigeria:
On the eve of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and ARK, with the support of the governments of Canada and Switzerland and jointly with ...


