News at a Glance



2020 National Day of Mourning: 1, 142 persons violently killed in Q1 of 2020 — Global Rights Vanguard News - To hold national mourning May 28 By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja Ahead of the 2020 National Day of Mourning, rights organization, Global Rights Nigeria, Tuesday, disclosed that 1, 142 persons have been violently killed in first quarter of 2020 across the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%