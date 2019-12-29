

News at a Glance



2020: Oshiomhole/Obaseki Feud Enters Top Gear… The New Diplomat - As Obaseki Loyalists Move Against Oshiomhole’s Appointees Oshiomhole’s Supporters Kick Against Edo Gov. Second Term Bid The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state took a new turn over the weekend as camps loyal to Edo State ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



