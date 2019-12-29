

News at a Glance



2020 Prophecies: DSS will abduct more Nigerians for being ‘’irritants’’ – READ MORE News Wire NGR - – my 2020 prophecies by ‘Prophet’ Fredrick Nwabufo Permit me to indulge in this end-of-the-year humbug. I have read some prophecies for the year 2020 by men who arrogate to themselves the title ‘’man of God’’. Well, since I am not born of Satan, I ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



