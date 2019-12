News at a Glance



2020 prophecy: Tinubu will be betrayed; Buhari, Osinbajo will have issues – Primate Ayodele The News Guru - As the year 2019 ends in a few days, Servant of God at INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Ejigbo Lagos, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele (JP), has released another divine warning which will serve as a guideline for the entire universe come 2020 ...



News Credibility Score: 41%