Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2020 year of gas revolution, says Minister
News photo Business Hilights  - The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has declared 2020 as the year of Gas for the Nation. He made this known when he received the Executive Management of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 The Oshiomhole saga and APC survival, By Zainab Suleiman Okino - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
2 Jennifer Lopez puts her rock hard abs on display in red as she enjoys a Christmas Eve workout – Daily Mail - Fuze, 3 hours ago
3 NNPC, Chevron Agrees Over Escravos Gas-to-Liquid Project - NTA, 3 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Dasuki finally released, received by family members - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
5 Activist, Deji Adeyanju’s Health Condition Worsens, Flown Abroad - Gist Lovers, 4 hours ago
6 Militants in Burkina Faso Kill 35 Civilians in Attack on Town - Nigeria Sun, 4 hours ago
7 Deji Adeyanju in critical condition, flown abroad after brutal attack by thugs - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Trump: US Ready to deal with N. Korean ‘christmas gift’ - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
9 Presidency: Why Dasuki, Sowore Were Released - This Day, 4 hours ago
10 Actress Hilary Duff marries her musician beau Matthew Koma in a 'low-key' wedding (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info