Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2021: Anambra deserves attention of a pregnant woman, says PDP aspirant
Paradise News  - By Ovat Abeng, Awka A London-based businessman and an aspirant in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, Hon. Ike Oligbo, has said that his [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Iran shows missile, launches satellite which fails to reach orbit - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 My life is in danger – PDP chieftain - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
3 Cassie Shares First Photos of Herself since Welcoming her Daughter - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
4 Kidnapped Law School student freed - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Actress Uchenna Nnanna calls out colleagues waiting for death of Ibiwari Etuk to post RIP messages - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Pregnant IG Model Reveals England Footballer Kyle Walker is the Father of her Unborn baby days after he was Dumped by his Partner of 10-years - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 Igbo group warns Nnamdi Kanu against attending parents’ burial - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
8 Fayose asks to explain whereabouts of N400m meant for reconstruction Ado-Akure road - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
9 Medical Officer at Feetal Hospital & Diagnostics - Radio 9ja, 4 hours ago
10 Biafra: Igbo group warns Kanu against attending parents’ burial - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info