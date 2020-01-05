Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 : Join APC And Get Presidency – Ngige Tells Ndigbo
Abia Pulse News  - The Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr Chris Ngige, has enjoined the Igbo to show mass presence in the All Progressives Congress. He said the APC was the easiest political platform the South – East geopolitical zone could use to ascend to the ...

8 hours ago
