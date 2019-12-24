Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: APC won’t impose Buhari’s successor – Bulama
Blueprint  - A chieftain of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Arch Waziri Bulama, said there is no way the party will impose its presidential candidate agaist the interest of the majority by the time President Muhammadu [...]

6 hours ago
1 FG Sacks NBET Boss, Marilyn Amobi Over Alleged Abuse - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
2 Okowa condemns attack on Jonathan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 N30,000 Minimum wage: Gombe gov constitutes negotiation committee - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
4 Our agitation is not just for Biafra but for betterment of all trapped in this government – IPOB - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 U.S Names Mary Beth Leonard As United States Ambassador to Nigeria - Point Blank News, 2 hours ago
6 Men Make Women Compete For Money – Reno Omokri Speaks About Polygamy - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Deji Adeyanju’s Health Worsens, Flown Abroad For Medical Treatment - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Gunmen attack former president Jonathan’s Otuoke residence, kill one of his soldiers - Davina Diaries, 3 hours ago
9 Deji Adeyanju Apologizes To IPOB Leader ‘Nnamdi Kanu’ - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
10 Leo to Wizkid's rescue'¦ Again! - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
