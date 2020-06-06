

News at a Glance



2023: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a formidable politician – Bakare Daily Times - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a formidable politician and has been in the trenches, fighting for democracy in this country Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer, the Citadel Global Community Church,



News Credibility Score: 95%



