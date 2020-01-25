

News at a Glance



2023: Doyin Okupe reveals why PDP can’t win election, kicks off fresh campaign See Naija - Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has started a campaign on social media calling for the change of name for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. According to him, PDP in its present state and form cannot win comfortably the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



