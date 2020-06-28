Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2023: I Knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu, Afenifere Chieftain Says
News photo Naija Loaded  - Following insinuations that the recent developments in the All Progressives Congress were indications of a rift between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and the National Leader of the...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo Information Nigeria:
A chieftain of Afenifere, a Yoruba social-cultural group says he knows that the duo of president Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu were both deceiving each other.
I have worry for Bola Tinubu: Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo The Rainbow:
Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said he knew the President was allegedly deceiving Tinubu all along, The PUNCH reports.
Tinubu, Osinbajo’s Membership Of APC Disservice To Yoruba – Adebanjo News Break:
Ayo Adebanjo, an Afenifere chieftain, has said the membership of Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a disservice to the Yoruba race.
2023: I Knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo Blows Hot Naija on Point:
Tinubu, Buhari and Adebanjo Following insinuations that the recent developments in the All Progressives Congress were indications of a rift between the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Afenifere ...
2023: Why Buhari, Tinubu are both deceiving themselves – Adebanjo Politics Nigeria:
Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that both President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu were both deceiving themselves ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Buhari never intended to handover power to Tinubu — Adebanjo Skytrend News:
Buhari never intended to handover power to Tinubu — Adebanjo Following sack of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee, (NWC), Chief Ayo Adebanjo, elder statesman and Afenifere leader says he had always knew the President Muhammadu ...
2023: I Knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo Blows Hot Tori News:
He argued that there was no ideology binding the party members together and that it was all about sharing offices and power.


   More Picks
1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 33 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 48 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 48 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info