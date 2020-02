News at a Glance



2023: Lagos APC Backs Tinubu, Says Ex-gov Qualified - Gist Punch - The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has said the resourcefulness, commitment and pedigree of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, put in him in good stead to lead the country in 2023.This was stated in Lagos on Monday during a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%