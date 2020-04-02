

News at a Glance



2023: Nnamdi Kanu Jeopardizing Chances Of Igbo Presidency – Arewa Youths Orsu 24 News - Orsu24news The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, says Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was affecting the chances of the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s president.



News Credibility Score: 21%



