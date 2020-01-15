Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Okowa’ll not be distracted with early campaigns — Aniagwu
News photo Vanguard News  - By Festus Ahon – Asaba Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday, said the State Government cannot be distracted with early campaigns, insisting that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would remain focused in ...

2 hours ago
1 Amotekun: No going back on south-west’s security outfit – Akeredolu - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
2 IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde Meets Obasanjo, Says AGF Can’t Nullify ‘Amotekun’ - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
4 Embattled Emeka Ihedioha takes solace in Ecclesiastics 3:1, “To everything there is a season” - NPress, 1 hour ago
5 Six People Were killed as Gunmen Attack Convoy of Emir of Potiskum - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari Silently Leading Nigeria Into Another War – Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
7 Six killed, many kidnapped as armed men in military uniform attack emir’s convoy - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 NEXUS Holds Fintech Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 Libya: Don’t Intervene in Libya, Int’l Parliament for Peace Cautions Turkey - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Hope Uzodinma sworn-in as Imo governor - Today, 2 hours ago
