2023 PRESIDENCY: Ohanaeze faults Arewa youths’ claim, say Boko Haram more a threat than IPOB, MASDOB Ripples - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has faulted reason the president of Arewa Consultative Youth forum, Yerima Shettima gave for why people from South east part of the country should not be supported for the presidential election in 2023.



