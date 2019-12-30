Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: Ohanaeze Slams Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima Shettima
News photo The Tide  - The apex Igbo youth body, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has insisted that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction remained the key to unlock the nation’s potential to its fullest.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

This Day:
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka An Igbo based group, Igbo Presidency Project Movement 2023 has warned people of northern Nigeria to respect the zoning of the presidency and relinquish power to the south in 2023.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Igbo presidency remains the key to unlock Nigeria’s potentials ― Ohanaeze Youths Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has maintained that the Igbo Presidency remains the key to unlock Nigeria’s potentials to its fullest.
The Citizen:
An Igbo based group, Igbo Presidency Project Movement 2023 has warned people of northern Nigeria to respect the zoning of the presidency and relinquish power to the south in 2023.
Nigerian Watch:
IGBO Presidency Project Movement 2023 officials have warned politicians of northern extraction to respect the zoning of the presidency and relinquish power to the south of the country come 2023.


   More Picks
1 Tinubu Hasn't Done One Percent Of What I Did For Buhari - Buba Galadima - Titope Blog, 36 mins ago
2 Obasanjo Gets Nigeria’s Debt Figures Wrong - Titope Blog, 48 mins ago
3 Jonathan Visits Soldier Injured During Gunmen’s Attack On His Residence (Photo) - Titope Blog, 49 mins ago
4 Hillarious Throwback Photos Of Naira Marley - Naija Choice, 50 mins ago
5 Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Becomes 2019 Most Viewed African Video On Youtube - Blue Ink, 1 hour ago
6 Insecurity: Reorganise Security Chiefs, NCEF Challenges Buhari - The Tide, 2 hours ago
7 NDDC ‘abandoned’ $70 million in bank for 13 years – Akpabio - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Let’s Spend N37bn On Schools And Hospitals: Akin Alabi - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 How Nigeria fared in surveillance, prevention, control of seven priority diseases in 2019 - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
10 Uncle allegedly kills his niece whose dad is yet to be buried in Port Harcourt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info