Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2023: “Return ex-President Jonathan to villa” – Barrister Gyang Zi
The Breaking Times  - A human rights legal luminary based in Jos, Barrister Gyang Zi, has called on Nigerians to return former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Presidency in 2023 for the sake of peaceful coexistence and prosperity in the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Graphic Photos Of Two Police Officers Who Died While Chasing A Commercial Vehicle - Tori News, 37 mins ago
2 Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic - The Tide, 1 hour ago
3 Coronavirus: UK withdraws some staff from China embassy - Monte Oz Live, 1 hour ago
4 Bafta Film Awards 2020: 10 things we learned at the ceremony – BBC News - Fuze, 1 hour ago
5 Supreme Court Has Caused Confusion In Imo — Archbishop Obinna - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
6 Governor Hope Uzodinma Frowns At Ihedioha’s Bid To Reverse Supreme Court Judgement - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Panic in Enugu as Policemen allegedly beat female lawyer to coma - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Buhari, his Service Chiefs have no solution to Nigeria’s problem – Tanko Yakasai - See Naija, 2 hours ago
9 I Wonder Why A Right-thinking Govt. Will Deploy Battalion to My Home Town – Nnamdi Kanu - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Ekiti CAN protests, tells Buhari to sack Service Chiefs, label Miyetti Allah terrorist organisation - See Naija, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info