Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2023: Tinubu, Oshiomhole Pose Threat To APC – Senator Alex Kadiri
Naija Loaded  - Former Senator who represented Kogi East Senatorial District and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Alex Usman Kadiri has said the duo of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

2023: Tinubu, Oshiomhole pose threat to APC – Senator Alex Kadiri Ogene African:
ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Senator who represented Kogi East Senatorial District and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Alex Usman Kadiri has said the duo of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Comrade Adams Oshiomole are major threats to the ...


   More Picks
1 Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers - Newzandar News, 51 mins ago
2 PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU - IB Times AU, 1 hour ago
4 APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-Edo speaker quits APC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info