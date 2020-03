News at a Glance



2023: Umahi explains news of joint presidential ticket with Nasir El- Rufai Nigerian Eye - The chairman of the South East governors forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi at the weekend denied plans of running a joint Presidential ticket with governor Nasir El- Rufai in the forthcoming 2023 general election.Umahi made this ...



News Credibility Score: 41%