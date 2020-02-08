Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: We ‘re ready to launch back; prepare to pack and go, PRP tells APC, PDP
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has taken measures and planned strategies to take over power from the leading parties and form government at all levels come 2023, PRP National Chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello has said.

9 hours ago
1 More youths may join B/Haram – CAN - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 Nyiam: We effectively need a war or situation room - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Rich Nigerians to pay more taxes - FIRS - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
4 As Imo guber returns to Supreme Court: Does Ihedioha have any Hope? - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Nigerian Man Murdered In His Istanbul Apartment Being Taken To Ambulance - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 Tokyo 2020 Olympics: D’Tigress qualify despite losing to host Serbia - 1st for Credible News, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos Residents Protest Against Commercial Motorcycle Ban And Tricycles - Lekkies Media, 6 hours ago
8 Gunmen kill Customs officer in Katsina - Ripples, 8 hours ago
9 Chioma Akpotha Twerks In A Benin Queen Attire On Set, Gets Blasted - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
10 Lawyer Sues Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan Buhari For Using Presidential Aircraft - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
