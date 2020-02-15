

News at a Glance



2023: Yobe Gov. speaks on Tinubu, El-Rufai’s ambition to succeed PMB Polis Online - Yobe Governor, Mala Buni, says the ambition of former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will not cause a rift in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Buni, a former APC ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



