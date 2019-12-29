Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Buhari never says ‘thank you’ to his helpers – Buba Galadima warns Tinubu
Nigerian Eye  - Buba Galadima, estranged political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the president never rewards loyalty.Galadima made the remark while reacting to rumour that Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Sudan Sentences 27 to Death for Torturing, Killing Protester During Uprising - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Kano to begin N30,000 minimum wage payment - TV360 Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Woman Found Guilty Of Lying That She Was Gang-raped - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki (Photos+Video) - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 FIRS announces new tax clearance certificate regime - Today, 2 hours ago
6 El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands, Shiites Reply FG - Concise News, 2 hours ago
7 Busola Dakolo, Otedola, Others Make This Day’s ‘Game Changers’ List - Concise News, 2 hours ago
8 Confusion as Nigerian Military armoured tank explodes in Damaturu - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
9 True Muslims will not take anyone’s life – Apostle Suleman attacks ISWAP - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
10 Military armoured tank razed by fire in Damaturu - Today, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info