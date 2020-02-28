

News at a Glance



2023 presidency: Osoba, Galadima vow to resist Buhari’s third term bid as Uwabueze weeps for Nigeria The Breaking Times - Former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Olusegun Osoba has said Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has not indicated any intention to stay in office beyond May 2023 but if he did, he said, it would ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



