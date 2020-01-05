

News at a Glance



2023 zoning comment: Group calls for the resignation of PDP BoT chairman People's Daily - By Ochiaka Ugwu An interest group, National Democratic Movement has called on the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Walid Jubrin to resign his position over his comment on zoning the 2023 ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



