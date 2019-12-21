

News at a Glance



20m Nigerians in Diaspora deserve voting right – Dabiri-Erewa NNN - NNN: Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC), on Saturday said the commission was pressing seeking an amendment of the Electoral Law to enable more than 20 million Nigerians living abroad to vote in country’s ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



