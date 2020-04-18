Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


21 Nigerians Have Been Killed By State Actors During COVID-19 Lockdown – Falana
The Trent  - Femi Falana has written to the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, stating that 21 persons have so far been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria against the 18 persons that were reported.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 BREAKING – Anambra COVID-19 index case tests negative - Velox News, 4 hours ago
2 Abba Kyari: President Buhari Writes Tribute - Prompt News, 4 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: Senate Deputy Majority Leader condoles Buhari - Velox News, 4 hours ago
4 Just in: Buhari pays glowing tribute to late Abba Kyari (full statement) - The News, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari to address Nigerians tonight - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
6 See The Fastest Football Player In The World - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 50 shanties gutted by fire in Ajegunle — LASEMA - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Kyari’s death, will of God – Peter Obi - NNN, 4 hours ago
9 Recovered Coronavirus Patients Are Shockingly Testing Positive Again - KOKO TV Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Gunmen kidnap Anglican priest in Delta - Velox News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info