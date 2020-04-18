

21 Nigerians Have Been Killed By State Actors During COVID-19 Lockdown – Falana The Trent - Femi Falana has written to the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, stating that 21 persons have so far been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria against the 18 persons that were reported.



