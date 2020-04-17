

News at a Glance



21, not 18 persons killed by security agencies during lockdown ― Falana Vanguard News - Victor Ogunyinka Femi Falana has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stating that 21 persons have so far been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria against the 18 persons that was reported.



News Credibility Score: 95%



